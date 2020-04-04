Italy records 681 more COVID-19 deaths, 2886 new cases

Rome, April 4, 2020

Italy has recorded 681 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the pandemic to 15,362 so far.

The Civil Protection Department said 2,886 new cases of infection were reported during this period, taking the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country to 88,274.

The total number of cases in Italy -- the worst-hit of all countries by the pandemic that is sweping across the world -- is 124,632, including those who have died and 20,996 patients who have recovered, the department added.

