Italy records 604 more COVID-19 deaths, but only 880 new cases, lowest in four weeks

Rome, April 7, 2020

Italy today reported 604 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the country in the pandemic that is sweeping the world to 17,127 so far -- the highest among all countries.

Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Department cheif Angelo Borrelli said 880 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, the lowest in a day since March 10.

He said the number of those currently infected with the virus in the country stood at 94,067.

He said the number of those who had recovered in the past 24 hours was at 1,555, the second highest since the start of the current health crisis. The total number of those recovered had gone up to 24,392.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country is now 135,586, including those who had died and those who have recovered, the official added.

