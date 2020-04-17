Italy records 525 more COVID-19 deaths, 3,786 new cases

Rome, April 17, 2020

Italy on Thursday reported 525 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, taking the toll in the country in the pandemic so far to 22,170, next only to the United States in the world.

With 3,786 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country, including those who have died and those who have recovered, has risen to 168,941, the Civil Protection Department said.

According to it, there are a total of 106,607 active cases of the virus in the country as of Thursday, up 1,189 from the previous day.

It said 40,164 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, an increase of 2,072 in the past 24 hours.

The number of patients in intensive care units of hospitals continued to fall, going down by 143 in the past 24 hours to 2,936. This is the first time that the number has fallen below the 3,000-mark since March 20, the department added.

