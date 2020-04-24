Italy records 464 more COVID-19 deaths, but number of active cases continues to drop

Rome, April 24, 2020

Italy on Thursday reported 464 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, taking the toll in the country to 25,549 so far, official sources said.

However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 came down by 851 in the previous 24 hours to 106,848, the Civil Protection Department said.

It was the fourth consecutive day that the number of active cases had gone down and also the biggest drop since the start of the pandemic.

According to the department, 57,576 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, a record increase of 3,033 over the previous day.

