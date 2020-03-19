Italy overtakes China in COVID-19 death toll

Rome, March 19, 2020

Italy on Thursday became the worst coronavirus-hit country with its death toll overtaking that of China, where the disease was first reported late last year.

Italy confirmed 427 more deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its toll to 3,405, the BBC reported.

China reported a total of 3,245 deaths as of Wednesday on the Chinese mainland, with the numbers of deaths and new cases drastically falling in the past many days.

Coronavirus-ravaged Italy, which recorded 300 plus deaths for three days running from Sunday, had on Wednesday hit a new high of 475 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

IANS