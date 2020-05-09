Italy COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000

Rome, May 9, 2020

Italy on Friday reported 243 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the previous 24 hours, taking the toll in the pandemic in the country so far to 30,201 -- the third highest in the world after the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Civil Protection Department said the number of active COVID cases in the country had come down to 87,961 on Friday, a drop of 1,663 from the previous day.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease has gone up to 99,023, an increase of 2,747 over the previous day.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Italy so far, including those who had died, the patients who have recovered and the active cases, rose by 1,327 to 217,185, the department said.

The department said 1,168 coronavirus patients are currently in intensive care in hospitals, 143 fewer than Thursday, marking a continuing downward trend.

