People wearing masks in downtown Tehran on February 23, 2020 as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Iran. |Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua/IANS
International

Iran's Covid-19 death toll rises to 2,640

IANS

Tehran, March 29, 2020

Iran reported 123 additional fatalities due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) on Sunday, taking the death toll in the country to 2,640, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 2,901 new cases have tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the total infections to 38,309, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

He said 12,391 patients infected with the virus have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Anadolu Agency reported citing Mehr.

According to the spokesman, 3,467 patients are in critical condition.

