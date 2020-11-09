Iran reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll of 459

Dubai, November 9, 2020

Iran has reported 459 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the highest in a single day so far since the outbreak of the pandemic across the world.

With these, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 38,291, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted the country's Health Ministry spokesperson, Sima Sadat Lari, as saying on Sunday.

She said as many as 9,236 new cases of infection were recorded during the past 24 hours and 2,712 of them had been hospitalised.

According to her, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far has climbed to 682,486. Of them, 520,329 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

Some 5,523 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units of hospitals, she added.

NNN