Indian-origin surgeon dies of COVID-19 in UK

London, April 7, 2020

An Indian-origin cardio-thoracic surgeon, Jitendra Rathod, died in the United Kingdom on Monday after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board has said.

"It is with profound sadness that we must inform you that Mr Jitendra Rathod, Associate Specialist in Cardio-thoracic Surgery at the University Hospital of Wales, has passed away. He died early this morning on our General Intensive Care unit after testing positive for COVID-19," the Board said on its website.

The Board said Rathod had worked in the Department of Cardio-thoracic Surgery since the mid-1990s and came back to the hospital in 2006 after a brief stint abroad.

"He was an incredibly dedicated surgeon who cared deeply for his patients. He was well-liked and greatly respected by one and all. He was a very compassionate and a wonderful human being. His commitment to the specialty was exemplary," it said.

Rathod is survived by his wife and two sons.

The UK is one of the countries worst-hit by the pandemic that has swept the world. As of Monday, the country had reported 5,373 deaths due to the disease and more ethan 51,600 confirmed cases of infection.

