Indian origin CBS TV reporter dies in New York road accident

New York, July 20, 2020

A young Indian American TV reporter for CBS New York has died in a moped accident, the station reported.

Nina Kapur, 26, died after the accident on Saturday, CBS said on Sunday.

"Reporter Nina Kapur joined the team in June 2019 and was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling," the station said.

Besides reporting from the field for the CBS on-air station in New York, she did the regional news round-up of three states regularly for the CBS News 24-7 New York channel.

She worked for Channel 12 News in Connecticut before joining CBS.

"News 12 staff members are remembering Kapur for her incredible work ethic, as well as her sense of humour and smile," that station said in a statement.

IANS