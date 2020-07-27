Indian girl, 14, dies after fall from third-floor apartment in Sharjah

Dubai, July 27, 2020

A 14-year-old Indian girl, one of the twin daughters of a couple from Kerala, died after falling their third-floor apartment in a building in Sharjah in the early hours of Sunday, a UAE newspaper reported.

The Dubai-based English-language Gulf News said Sharjah Police woke up the sleeping parents of the girl, identified by her initials S. P., after they were alerted about the incident.

The newspaper quoted a police official as saying that they were investigating whether the incident, which occurred in the Al Taawun area of the emirate, was a case of suicide.

Police and paramedical personnel rushed to the scene of the incident after midnight to find that the girl had suffered serious injuries because of the fall.

She was taken to a hospital around 2.35 am, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival, the report said.

Sharjah Police are investigating the incident and the circumstances that could ahve led to it. A post-mortem examination of the body will be conducted as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, a church in Sharjah condoled the death of the child, who was the daughter of one of its members. In a message sent out to the community, the church expressed heartfelt condolences and prayers to comfort the members of the bereaved family, the report said.

The newspaper quoted church sources as saying that the girl was a Class X student of a school in the neighbouring emirate Ajman.

“She had gone to bed as usual. The family does not seem to be aware of any issues that might have been disturbing. In fact, the parents were woken up from sleep by the police and that is when they got to know about the tragedy,” said a priest.

Police said they had called the parents for questioning.

Sharjah and Ajman are two of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

NNN