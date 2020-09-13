Indian expat in Dubai finds bag full of cash, gold, hands it over to police

Dubai, September 13, 2020

Dubai Police have honoured an Indian expatriate, identified as Retesh Gupta, who found a bag containing 14,000 dollars in cash and gold worth 200,000 dirhams and handed it over to the police.

The police praised Gupta for his honesty and gave him a certificate of appreciation for being a responsible resident, the Dubai-based Gulf News reported.

Brigadier Yousef Abdullah Salim Al Adidi, Director of Al Qusais Police Station, awarded Kumar at the police station and emphasised the importance of collaboration between the community and police, the report said.

Details about where he found the bag and whether police have given the bag to its owner were not provided, the report said.

Kumar thanked the Dubai Police for awarding him and said that it filled him with pride and joy, it added.

