India condemns civilian killings in Bucha, supports call for independent investigation

New York, April 5, 2022

India today unequivocally condemned the civilian killings reported from Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and supported the call for an independent investigation into them as Russia's invasion of the country entered the 40th day.

"The situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement since the Council last discussed the issue. The security situation has only deteriorated, as well as its humanitarian consequences," T S Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on the Ukraine situation.

"Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation," he said.

Tirumurti hoped the international community would continue to respond positively to the humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

"We support calls urging for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian and medical supplies," he said.

"Keeping in view the dire humanitarian situation in Ukraine, India has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, which include medicines and other essential relief material. We stand ready to provide more medical supplies to Ukraine in the coming days.

"India continues to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterates its call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities. We have emphasized right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option. In this context we take note of the ongoing efforts, including the meetings held recently between the Parties," he said.

Tirumurti said the impact of the crisis was being felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries.

"It is in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside the United Nations and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict.

"Allow me to reiterate the importance of UN Guiding Principles of Humanitarian Assistance once again. Humanitarian action must always be guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. These measures should never be politicized.

"We continue to emphasize to all member states of the UN that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," Tirumurti added.

