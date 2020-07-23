Humanitarian aid plummets as UN calls for $10 billion in COVID-19 relief

“We’ve got a shrinking pot of money, but also a growing and broadening set of needs,” says Angus Urquhart, co- author of the Global Humanitarian Assistance Report 2020, released today by the data and international development organisation Development Initiatives.

Thirteen governments last year reduced their humanitarian assistance, including the United Arab Emirates and Australia, which cut contributions by 71 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively. Conversely, the United Kingdom increased its funding by 24 per cent, to $588 million, while Denmark and Finland each boosted their budgets by about 15 per cent.

“Countries which have previously not had humanitarian needs are being drawn into some form of humanitarian crisis, which is purely driven by the impacts of COVID-19,” he adds. “The worry is that once a humanitarian crisis sets in, then it becomes an enduring long-term crisis.”

Urquhart says countries listed in the European Union’s Forgotten Crisis Assessment, which last year was topped by Guatemala, Mauritania, Pakistan and the Philippines, may be particularly vulnerable.

He says that during crises, medical aid often takes priority over long-term development needs, such as infrastructure. “You need both of those,” he points out, “or you don’t break out of those long-term cycles of crisis.”