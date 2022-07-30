UAE: Seven Asian expatriates found dead after floods, say authorities

Dubai, July 30, 2022

As many as seven Asian expatriates were confirmed dead on Friday after floods caused by heavy rains in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), local newspapers reported, quoting officials of the Ministry of Interior.

“We regret to inform you that six people of Asian nationalities have been found dead due to the floods in the Emirates,” the Dubai-based English-language Khaleej Times quoted Brigadier General Dr Ali Salem Al Tunaiji, director-general of Federal Central Operations at the Ministry of Interior as saying.

"The Ministry of Interior offered its condolences to the families of the victims," he said.

Later, the Ministry said a seventh Asian expatriate was also found dead after extensive search operations.

"The UAE witnessed two days of adverse weather conditions, including record-breaking rainfall. In the Northern and Eastern emirates of the country, incessant rains wreaked havoc on infrastructure, leaving residents stranded," the newspaper reported.

Fujairah has been one of the most impacted after receiving the highest rainfall the country has seen in 27 years, it said.

Al Tunaiji also said efforts are continuing to restore normal life in some of the worst flood-affected areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Fujairah. “Field units are still carrying out evacuations in some of these areas. There are also some shelters for some individuals whose homes have been exposed to floods,” said the official.

“The good thing is that 80 per cent of the individuals whose homes have been exposed to floods in the past two days have returned to their homes,” he added.

Efforts are also going on to re-open some closed roads linking the affected Emirates. “There is only one main road linking Fujairah and Khor Fakkan city. Work is underway, and we are hoping this road will re-open within a short period,” Al Tunaiji added.

Officials with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority said Thursday at least 870 people were rescued after flash floods hit UAE’s Northern Emirates. As many as 3,897 individuals were placed in temporary shelters in Fujairah and Sharjah.

NNN