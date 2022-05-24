Two dead, 120 injured in gas cylinder explosion at Abu Dhabi restaurant

Dubai, May 24, 2022

Two people died and more than 120 others were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Monday.

The Dubai-based English-language Khaleej Times reported that 64 people had suffered minor injuries and 56 others had moderate injuries.

The injured were taken to hospitals for medical treatment, the report said.

The restaurant, which serves South Indian fare and is located on the ground floor of a five-storeyed building in the Al Khalidiya area, was gutted in the fire that broke out after the explosion.

The explosion caused damages to shops as well as to the facades of neighbouring buidings, the report said.

Authorities said residents from six buildings near the scene of the blast were evacuated to safety and were being provided temporary husing until the buildings are completely secured.

Several streets in the Khalidiyah area were cordoned off due to safety concerns.

The area has several residential buildings and restaurants. It is a thickly populated locality, with a lot of people from the Indian sub-continent, the Philippines and Arab countries.

