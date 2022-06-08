Ten passengers dead in train derailment in Iran

Dubai, June 8, 2022

At least ten passengers died when four coaches of a train derailed on the Tabas-Yazd route in Iran early this morning.

The official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) said 12 others suffered injuries and have been taken to nearby hospitals.

The report quoted the Emergency Organization as saying that the number of casualties might go up, given the severity of the incident.

Rescue and relief teams were searching the affected coaches to see if there were any passengers trapped in the wreckage.

Tabas Governor Ali-Akbar Rahimi told IRNA that four cars of the train had derailed early in the morning and rescue teams had been rushed to the scene. Apart from ambulances, a helicopter from Yazd and a train from Tabas had been sent to the spot to carry the injured passengers.

Officials said the derailment occurred at around 5.30 am near Mazino station.

The report quoted a spokesman for the Iran Railways as saying that the train hit an excavator and went off the track.

Tabas is located 270 kilometers west of the city of Birjand in South Khorasan Province, western Iran.

