Modi meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during stopover in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, June 28, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan during a brief stopover in Abu Dhabi on his way back home from a visit to Germany.

This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since August 2019 when Modi visited Abu Dhabi last.

The main purpose of the visit was for the Prime Minister to convey his personal condolences on the passing away of then UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan last month.

The Prime Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Mohamed as well as family members including Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, MD, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, among others.

Modi also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as the third President of the UAE and becoming the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Both leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which they have carefully nurtured over the past few years.

During their Virtual Summit on February 18, both countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has since entered into force on May 1.

The CEPA is expected to further boost trade and investment between both countries. Bilateral trade in FY 2021-22 was about $ 72 billion. UAE is India’s third largest trade partner and second largest export destination. UAE foreign direct investment (FDI) in India has continuously increased over the past few years and currently stands at over $ 12 billion.

During the Virtual Summit, both leaders had also released a Vision Statement which has laid the roadmap for bilateral cooperation in coming years in diverse areas including trade, investment, energy including renewable energy, food security, health, defence, skills, education, culture and people-to-people ties. Both leaders expressed satisfaction that India and UAE continue to forge closer partnership in these areas building on their close and friendly relations and historical people-to-people connect. India-UAE have a strong energy partnership which is now acquiring new focus on renewable energy.

The Prime Minister thanked Sheikh Mohamed for taking great care of the 3.5 million-strong Indian community in the UAE, especially during COVID-19 pandemic.

He also invited Sheikh Mohamed to visit India at an early date, an oficial press release added.

