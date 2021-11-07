Gulf and Middle East
Iraq says PM unharmed in drone assassination attempt
Baghdad, November 7, 2021
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was unharmed in an assassination attempt carried out by a drone targeting his official residence on Sunday, his office said in a statement.
"A drone tried to target the residence" in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, and the Prime Minister was not injured, the statement added.
Shortly after the attack, al-Kadhimi said on Twitter that he was "fine" and called for "calm and restraint from everyone for the sake of Iraq".
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
IANS