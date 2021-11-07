Iraq says PM unharmed in drone assassination attempt
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi IANS
Gulf and Middle East

Iraq says PM unharmed in drone assassination attempt

IANS

Baghdad, November 7, 2021

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was unharmed in an assassination attempt carried out by a drone targeting his official residence on Sunday, his office said in a statement.

"A drone tried to target the residence" in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, and the Prime Minister was not injured, the statement added.

Shortly after the attack, al-Kadhimi said on Twitter that he was "fine" and called for "calm and restraint from everyone for the sake of Iraq".

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

IANS

Baghdad
Iraq
Mustafa al-Kadhimi
Drone Assassination Attempt
Unharmed

Related Stories

No stories found.

Latest Stories

No stories found.

Trending Stories

No stories found.