Iraq says PM unharmed in drone assassination attempt

Baghdad, November 7, 2021

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was unharmed in an assassination attempt carried out by a drone targeting his official residence on Sunday, his office said in a statement.

"A drone tried to target the residence" in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, and the Prime Minister was not injured, the statement added.

Shortly after the attack, al-Kadhimi said on Twitter that he was "fine" and called for "calm and restraint from everyone for the sake of Iraq".

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

IANS