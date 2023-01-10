Indian among four expats killed in Kuwait road accident
Gulf and Middle East

Indian among four expats killed in Kuwait road accident

Kuwait City, January 10, 2023

An Indian was among four expatriates who died when they were hit by a speeding car on Balajat Street in Kuwait's Salmiya city, a media report said.

The victims were crossing the street when a car driven by a Kuwaiti citizen hit the four men before skidding and colliding with a concrete barrier on Monday night, the Indians in Kuwait website reported.

The others who died in the incident include an Egyptian, a Jordanian and an African citizen.

Few others who were on the road were also injured in the mishap.

The driver, who suffered fractures, was taken to the hospital.

