Five-year-old Indian girl dies after falling from high-rise building in Dubai

Dubai, December 14, 2022

A five-year-old Indian girl died after falling from a high-rise building near the Al Bustan Centre in the Al Qusais area of Dubai in a freak accident last Saturday.

The child fell through a tiny window that from the 9th floor apartment of the family on Saturday night, the Dubai-based Khaleej Times said.

“It is a very small window and almost physically impossible for a child to get through. I am not sure how it happened, but it is heartbreaking," the newspaper quoted a neighbour of the family as saying.

According to the neighbour, the child was an active and sweet girl who always smiled, the report said.

The family, which belongs to Kozhikode in Kerala, is expected to fly the child’s body back to India for burial after completing various formalities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

NNN