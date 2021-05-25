Calm prevails in Gaza as ceasefire takes hold

Gaza, May 25, 2021

The Gaza Strip is witnessing relative calm as the ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas militants has held since it went into effect on May 21 after the 11-day conflict, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Routine life is being restored throughout Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, OCHA said on Monday.

Some of the main roads have been made passable, and the authorities are fixing damaged electrical lines, water and wastewater networks, said OCHA.

It is critical that all parties work to maintain the ceasefire, it said.

Unimpeded humanitarian access is critical to ensure an effective response in Gaza. Humanitarian personnel must have freedom of movement to undertake their functions.

Humanitarian personnel and objects used for humanitarian relief operations must also be protected and respected, said OCHA.

A flash appeal for Gaza will be launched on Thursday, it said.

Lynn Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the occupied Palestinian territory, spent two days this past weekend in Gaza, speaking with people who she said endured unimaginable suffering over the 11 days of hostilities.

At least 248 Palestinians were killed, including 66 children, 39 women, and 17 elderly people and 1,900 others were injured in the bloodshed.

On the Israeli side, there were 12 fatalities, including two children, with more than 300 injuries.

IANS