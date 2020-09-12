Global COVID cases rise to 28.5 million, death toll reaches 916,478

Washington, September 12, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world rose to 28,530,904 while the global death toll reached 916,478 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 193,070 deaths and 6.446 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 33,019 deaths, followed by 16,027 deaths in New Jersey, 14,273 in California, 14,227 in Texas, 12,502 in Florida, 9,180 in Massachusetts, 8,505 in Illinois, 7,829 in Pennsylvania and 6,900 in Michigan.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 4,659,984 cases as of this morning. It has reported 77,472 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 4.282 million cases and 130,396 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 70,183 with a total of 658,299 cases so far – the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,703, with a total of 364,093 cases so far – the 14th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,597 with 284,796 cases in all so far, at the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 1,053,663 cases with 18,426 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the eighth highest number of cases with 6446,398 cases and 15,378 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,902 deaths and 402,683 cases and Spain 29,747 deaths and 566,326 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 30,470 deaths, Iran 23,029, Colombia 22,518, Chile 11,895, Belgium 9,919, Germany 9,352 and Canada 9,214.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 300,955 cases and 6,373 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 336,044 cases and 4,702 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

