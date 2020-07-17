Global COVID cases reach 13.808 million; death toll rises to 589,978

Washington, July 17, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 13.808 million while the global death toll has increased to 589,978.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 138,358 deaths and a total of more than 3.576 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,446 deaths, followed by 15,665 deaths in New Jersey, 8,380 in Massachusetts, 7,489 in California, 7,452 in Illinois, 6,984 in Pennsylvania and 6,348 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 2.012 million cases and 76,688 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 1,003,832 as of Tuesday morninng, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place with 751,612 cases. India has become the third country, after the US and Brazil, to cross the one million-mark in terms of the number of cases of coronavirus.

India continues to be in eighth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which rose to 25,602 today.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 45,204, with a total of 294,116 cases so far -- the ninth highest in the world.

Mexico is now placed fourth in terms of the number of deaths at 37,574, with a total of 324,041 cases so far.

Italy has moved down to fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,017 with 243,736 cases in all so far, the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,141 deaths and 211,102 cases and Spain 28,416 deaths and 258,855 cases.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 13,608 deaths, Peru 12,615, Russia 11,920, Belgium 9,795, Germany 9,087 and Canada 8,875.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 259,999 cases and 5,475 deaths so far.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no fresh deaths reported in the past few weeks.

