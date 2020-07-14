Global COVID cases reach 13.103 million; death toll rises to 573,042

Washington, July 14, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 13,103 million while the global death toll has increased to 573,042.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 135,605 deaths and a total of more than 3.363 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,395 deaths, followed by 15,560 deaths in New Jersey, 8,330 in Massachusetts, 7,394 in Illinois, 7,089 in California, 6,911 in Pennsylvania and 6,321 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 1.884 million cases and 72,833 deaths so far.

India is in third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 906,752 as of Tuesday morninng, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place with 732,547 cases.

India continues to be in eighth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which rose to 23,727 today.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 44,915, with a total of 291,691 cases so far -- the eighth highest in the world.

Mexico is now placed fourth in terms of the number of deaths at 35,491, with a total of 304,435 cases so far.

Italy has moved down to fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 34,967 with 243,230 cases in all so far, the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,032 deaths and 209,640 cases and Spain 28,406 deaths and 255,953 cases.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 13,032 deaths, Peru 12,054, Russia 11,422, Belgium 9,782, Germany 9,074 and Canada 8,836.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 253,604 cases and 5,320 deaths so far.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no fresh deaths reported in the past few weeks.

