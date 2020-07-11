Global COVID cases reach 12.498 million; death toll rises to 560,209

Washington, July 11, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 12.498 million while the global death toll has increased to 560,209.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 134,092 deaths and a total of more than 3.184 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,331 deaths, followed by 15,479 deaths in New Jersey, 8,296 in Massachusetts, 7,345 in Illinois, 6,955 in California, 6,880 in Pennsylvania and 6,285 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 1.8 million cases and 70,398 deaths so far.

India is in third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 820,916 as of Monday morninng, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place with 699,749 cases.

India continues to be in eighth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which rose to 22,123 as of this morning.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 44,735, with a total of 289,678 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

Italy has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 34,938 with 242,639 cases in all so far, the 13th highest in the world.

Mexico has reported 34,191 deaths and 289,174 cases, France 30,007 deaths and 208,015 cases and Spain 28,403 deaths and 253,908 cases.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 12,447 deaths, Peru 11,500, Russia 11,000, Belgium 9,781, Germany 9,063 and Canada 8,811.

Pakistan has reported 246,351 cases and 5,123 deaths so far.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no fresh deaths reported in the past few weeks.

