Global COVID cases reach 12.041 million; death toll rises to 549,477

Washington, July 9, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 12.041 million while the global death toll has increased to 549,477.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 132,309 deaths and a total of more than 3.055 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,251 deaths, followed by 15,332 deaths in New Jersey, 8,243 in Massachusetts, 7,309 in Illinois, 6,812 in Pennsylvania, 6,724 in California and 6,262 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 1.713 million cases and 67,964 deaths so far.

India is in third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 767,296 as of Monday morninng, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place with 699,749 cases.

India continues to be in eighth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which rose to 21,129 as of this morning.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 44,602, with a total of 288,511 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

Italy has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 34,914 with 242,149 cases in all so far, the 11th highest in the world.

Mexico has reported 32,796 deaths and 275,003 cases, France 29,936 deaths and 206,072 cases and Spain 28,396 deaths and 252,513 cases.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 12,084 deaths, Peru 11,133, Russia 10,650, Belgium 9,776, Germany 9,046 and Canada 8,786.

Pakistan has reported 240,848 cases and 4,983 deaths so far, South Africa 224,665 cases and 3,602 deaths and Saudi Arabia 220,144 cases and 2,059 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no fresh deaths reported in the past few weeks.

