Global COVID cases reach 11.516 million; death toll rises to 535,442

Washington, July 6, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 11.516 million while the global death toll has increased to 535,442.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 130,090 deaths and a total of more than 2.908 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,206 deaths, followed by 15,211 deaths in New Jersey, 8,183 in Massachusetts, 7,020 in Illinois, 6,753 in Pennsylvania, 6,374 in California and 6,218 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 1.603 million cases and 64,867 deaths so far.

India today moved to the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 697,413 as of Monday morninng, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place with 686,777 cases.

India continues to be in eighth places as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which rose to 19,693 as of this morning.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 44,321, with a total of 287,290 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

Italy has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 34,869 with 241,819 cases in all so far, the 11th highest in the world.

France has reported 29,896 deaths and 204,222 cases and Spain 28,388 deaths and 251,789 cases.

Among other countries, Mexico has recorded 30,639 deaths, Iran 11,731, Peru 10,589, Russia 10,271, Belgium 9,771, Germany 9,022 and Canada 8,742.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far.

