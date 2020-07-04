Global COVID cases reach 11.089 million; death toll rises to 525,400

Washington, July 4, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 11.089 million while the global death toll has increased to 525,400.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 129,437 deaths and a total of more than 2.795 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,137 deaths, followed by 15,164 deaths in New Jersey, 8,149 in Massachusetts, 7,005 in Illinois, 6,746 in Pennsylvania, 6,318 in California and 6,215 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 1.539 million cases and 61,884 deaths so far.

Russia is in third place as far as the number of cases is concerned at 673,564 with 10,011 deaths, the 11th highest in the world.

India continues to be in fourth place with a total of 648,315 cases as of this morning. In terms of deaths reported, it is placed eighth with 18,655 fatalities so far.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 44,216, with a total of 285,787 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

Italy has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 34,833 with 241,184 cases in all so far, the tenth highest in the world.

France has reported 29,896 deaths and 204,222 cases and Spain 28,385 deaths and 250,545 cases.

Among other countries, Mexico has recorded 29,843 deaths, Iran 11,260, Peru 10,226, Belgium 9,765, Germany 9,010 and Canada 8,722.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far.

NNN