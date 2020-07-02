Global COVID cases reach 10.694 million; death toll rises to 516,210

Washington, July 2, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 10.694 million while the global death toll has increased to 516,210.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 128,062 deaths and a total of more than 2.686 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,043 deaths, followed by 15,078 deaths in New Jersey, 8,053 in Massachusetts, 6,951 in Illinois, 6,684 in Pennsylvania, 6,198 in Michigan and 6,169 in Californa.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 1.448 million cases and 60,632 deaths so far.

Russia is in third place as far as the number of cases is concerned at 653,479 with 9,521 deaths, the 12th highest in the world.

India continues to be in fourth place with a total of 604,641 cases as of this morning. In terms of deaths reported, it is placed eighth with 17,834 fatalities so far.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 43,991, with a total of 314,992 cases so far -- the fifth highest in the world.

Italy has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 34,788 with 240,760 cases in all so far, the ninth highest in the world.

France has reported 29,864 deaths and 202,981 cases and Spain 28,364 deaths and 249,659 cases.

Among other countries, Mexico has recorded 28,510 deaths, Iran 10,958, Peru 9,860, Belgium 9,754, Germany 8,995 and Canada 8,678.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far.

