Global COVID cases go past 19 million; death toll touches 714,767

Washington, August 7, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has crossed 19.091 million while the global death toll has increased to 714,767.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 160,104 deaths and a total of more than 4.883 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,756 deaths, followed by 15,849 deaths in New Jersey, 10,021 in California, 8,691 in Massachusetts, 8,569 in Texas, 7,791 in Illinois, 7,747 in Florida, 7,282 in Pennsylvania and 6,506 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 2.912 million cases and 98,493 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 2,027,074 as of this morning. India is in the fifth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 41,585 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 50,517 with a total of 462,690 cases so far -- the sixth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 46,498, with a total of 309,796 cases so far -- the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,187 with 249,204 cases in all so far, the 16th highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 870,187 with 14,579 deaths, the 11th highest among all countries.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 538,184 cases and 9,604 deaths.

France has recorded 30,308 deaths and 231,310 cases and Spain 28,500 deaths and 309,855 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 20,228 deaths, Iran 17,976, Colombia 11,939, Belgium 9,8611, Chile 9,889, Germany 9,181 and Canada 9,013.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 282,645cases and 6,052 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 249,651 cases and 3,306 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no fresh deaths reported in the past several weeks.

