Global COVID cases go past 17.639 million; death toll touches 680,575

Washington, August 2, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has crossed 17.639 million while the global death toll has increased to 680,575.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 153,642 deaths and a total of more than 4.579 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,689 deaths, followed by 15,819 deaths in New Jersey, 9,231 in California, 8,609 in Massachusetts, 7,692 in Illinois, 7,219 in Pennsylvania, 7,020 in Florida, 6,576 in Texas and 6,450 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 2.662 million cases and 92,475 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 1,695,988 as of Thursday morning. India has moved up to fifth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 36,511 on Thursday morning, ahead of Italy which has reported 35,146 deaths.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 46,688 with a total of 424,637 cases so far -- the sixth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 46,278, with a total of 305,572 cases so far -- the tenth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,146 with 247,832 cases in all so far, the 15th highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 843,890, with 14,034 deaths, the 11th highest among all countries.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 493,183 cases and 8,005 deaths.

France has recorded 30,268 deaths and 225,197 cases and Spain 28,445 deaths and 288,522 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 19,021 deaths, Iran 16,982, Colombia 10,105, Belgium 9,841, Chile 9,533, Germany 9,154 and Canada 8,980.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 278,305 cases and 5,951 deaths so far.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no fresh deaths reported in the past few weeks.

