Global COVID cases cross 24.776 million, death toll increases to 837,979

Washington, August 29, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has reached 24,776,988 while the global death toll has increased to 837,979.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains to be the worst-hit country with 181,779 deaths and a total of more than 5.918 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,934 deaths, followed by 15,930 deaths in New Jersey, 12,840 in California, 12,475 in Texas, 10,957 in Florida, 9,024 in Massachusetts, 8,206 in Illinois, 7,642 in Pennsylvania and 6,712 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.804 million cases and 119,504 deaths as of today.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 3,463,972 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which is well over the 60,000 mark to stand at 62,550 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 63,146 with a total of 585,738 cases so far -- the eighth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,573, with a total of 333,807 cases so far -- the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,472 with 265,515 cases in all so far, going down to the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, at 977,730 with 16,866 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has the sixth highest number of cases with 620,132 cases and 13,743 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,601 deaths and 304,947 cases and Spain 29,011 deaths and 439,286 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 28,471 deaths, Iran 21,359, Colombia 18,766, Chile 11,132, Belgium 9,886, Germany 9,297 and Canada 9,155.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 295,372 cases and 6,284 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 308,925 cases and 4,206 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

