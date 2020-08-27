Global COVID cases cross 24 million-mark, death toll rises to 826,591

Washington, August 27, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has crossed the 24 million-mark to touch 24,206,817 while the global death toll has increased to 826,591.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains to be the worst-hit country with 179,756 deaths and a total of more than 5.824 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,921 deaths, followed by 15,914 deaths in New Jersey, 12,552 in California, 12,151 in Texas, 10,733 in Florida, 8,987 in Massachusetts, 8,163 in Illinois, 7,613 in Pennsylvania and 6,690 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.717 million cases and 117,665 deaths as of today.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 3,310,234 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which crossed 60,000 to stand at 60,472 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 62,076 with a total of 573,888 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,552, with a total of 330,967 cases so far -- the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,458 with 262,540 cases in all so far, to be back at the 18th highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, at 972.972 with 16,758 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa continues to see a high rise in cases and stands in fifth place with 615,701 cases and 13,502 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,549 deaths and 291,374 cases and Spain 28,971 deaths and 419,849 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 28,001 deaths, Iran 21,137, Colombia 18,184, Chile 10,990, Belgium 9,879, Germany 9,289 and Canada 9,141.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 294,638 cases and 6,274 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 304,583 cases and 4,127 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

NNN