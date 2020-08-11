Global COVID cases cross 20 million, death toll touches 736,204

Washington, August 11, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has crossed the 20 million-mark to touch 20,092,855 while the global death toll has increased to 736,254.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 163,465 deaths and a total of more than 5.094 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,756 deaths, followed by 15,878 deaths in New Jersey, 10,474 in California, 9,230 in Texas, 8741 in Massachusetts, 8,277 in Florida, 7,846 in Illinois, 7,314 in Pennsylvania and 6,526 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.057 million cases and 101,752 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 2,268,675 as of this morning. India is in the fifth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 45,257 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 53,003 with a total of 485,836 cases so far -- the sixth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 46,611, with a total of 313,392 cases so far -- the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,209 with 250,825 cases in all so far, the 17+th highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 890,799 with 14,973 deaths, the 11th highest among all countries.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 563,598 cases and 10,621 deaths -- the 14th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,327 deaths and 239,349 cases and Spain 28,576 deaths and 322,980 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 21,276 deaths, Iran 18,616, Colombia 13,154, Chile 10,139, Belgium 9,879, Germany 9,207 and Canada 9,034.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 285,191 cases and 6,112 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 260,507 cases and 3,438 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no fresh deaths reported in the past several weeks.

