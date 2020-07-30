Global COVID cases cross 17.116 million; death toll goes past 668,900

Washington, July 31, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has crossed 17.116 million while the global death toll has increased to 668,959.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 151,496 deaths and a total of more than 4.464 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,671 deaths, followed by 15,809 deaths in New Jersey, 8,913 in California, 8,580 in Massachusetts, 7,670 in Illinois, 7,194 in Pennsylvania, 6,585 in Florida, 6,443 in Michigan and 6,193 in Texas.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 2.552 million cases and 90,134 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 1,583,782 as of Thursday morning. India has moved up to sixth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 34,968 on Thursday morning, just behind Italy which has reported 35,132 deaths.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 46,084, with a total of 303,910 cases so far -- the ninth highest in the world.

Mexico is now placed fourth in terms of the number of deaths at 45,361, with a total of 408,449 cases so far, the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,132 with 247,158 cases in all so far, the 15th highest in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 832,993, with 13,778 deaths.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 471,123 cases and 7,497 deaths.

France has recorded 30,241 deaths and 222,469 cases and Spain 28,443 deaths and 285,430 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 18,816 deaths, Iran 16,569, Belgium 9,836, Colombia 9,454, Chile 9,377, Germany 9,144 and Canada 8,965.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 277,402 cases and 5,924 deaths so far.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 84,165 cases and 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no fresh deaths reported in the past few weeks.

