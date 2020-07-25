Global COVID cases cross 15.736 million; death toll goes past 639,000

Washington, July 25, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has crossed 15.736 million while the global death toll has increased to 639,704.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 145,546 deaths and a total of more than 4.112 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,596 deaths, followed by 15,765 deaths in New Jersey, 8,498 in Massachusetts, 8,337 in California, 7,577 in Illinois, 7,116 in Pennsylvania and 6,400 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 2.287 million cases and 85,238 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 1,336,861 as of this morninng.

India has moved up to sixth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 31,358 today.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 45,762, with a total of 299,500 cases so far -- the ninth highest in the world.

Mexico is now placed fourth in terms of the number of deaths at 42,645, with a total of 378,285 cases so far, the sixth highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,097 with 245,590 cases in all so far, the 14th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,195 deaths and 217,797 cases and Spain 28,432 deaths and 272,421 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 17,843 deaths, Iran 15,289, Russia 13,026, Belgium 9,817, Germany 9,120 and Canada 8,923.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 271,887 cases and 5,787 deaths so far.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no fresh deaths reported in the past few weeks.

NNN