Global COVID cases cross 10 million; death toll inches towards half million-mark

Washington, June 28, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has gone past 10 million while the global death toll has inchded towards the half-million mark.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the total number of cases stood at 10,001,527 today while the number of deaths around the world had increased to 499,296.

The United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 125,539 deaths and a total of more than 2.51 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 31,368 deaths, followed by 14,948 deaths in New Jersey, 8,040 in Massachusetts, 6,873 in Illinois, 6,603 in Pennsylvania, and 6,153 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 1.313 million cases and 57,070 deaths so far.

Russia is in third place as far as the number of cases is concerned at 633,542 with 9,060 deaths, the 12th highest in the world.

India continues to be in fourth place with a total of 528,859 cases as of this morning. In terms of deaths reported, it is placed eighth with 16,095 fatalities so far.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 43,598, with a total of 311,739 cases so far -- the fifth highest in the world.

Italy has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 34,716 with 240,136 cases in all so far, the ninth highest in the world.

France has reported 29,781 deaths and 199, cases and Spain 28,341 deaths and 248,469 cases.

Among other countries, Mexico has recorded 26,381 deaths, Iran 10,508, Belgium 9,732, Peru 9,135, Germany 8,968 and Canada 8,576.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no new fatalities for the past several days.

