Global COVID cases 15.301 million; death toll rises to 625,005

Washington, July 23, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has crossed 15.301 million while the global death toll has increased to 625,005.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 143,701 deaths and a total of more than 3.998 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,593 deaths, followed by 15,730 deaths in New Jersey, 8,468 in Massachusetts, 8,050 in California, 7,560 in Illinois, 7,093 in Pennsylvania and 6,388 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 2.227 million cases and 82,771 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 1,238,635 as of this morninng.

India has moved up to seventh place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which rose to 29,861 today.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 45,639, with a total of 298,721 cases so far -- the ninth highest in the world.

Mexico is now placed fourth in terms of the number of deaths at 41,190, with a total of 362,274 cases so far, the seventh highest in the world.

Italy is in fifth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,092 with 245,338 cases in all so far, the 14th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,185 deaths and 216,667 cases and Spain 28,429 deaths and 270,166 cases.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 15,074 deaths, Peru 13,767, Russia 12,873, Belgium 9,808, Germany 9,109 and Canada 8,915.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 269,191 cases and 5,709 deaths so far.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no fresh deaths reported in the past few weeks.

