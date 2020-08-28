Global COVID case load rises to 24.495 million, death toll touches 832,608

Washington, August 28, 2020The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has risen to 24,495,232 while the global death toll has increased to 832,608.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 180,901 deaths and a total of more than 5.873 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,926 deaths, followed by 15,930 deaths in New Jersey, 12,698 in California, 12,370 in Texas, 10,868 in Florida, 9,008 in Massachusetts, 8,186 in Illinois, 7,622 in Pennsylvania and 6,706 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.761 million cases and 118,649 deaths as of today.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 3,387,500 as of this morning. It is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which had touched 61,529 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 62,594 with a total of 579,914 cases so far -- the eighth highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,564, with a total of 332,511 cases so far -- the 13th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,463 with 263,949 cases in all so far, going down to the 19th place in the world.

Russia remains in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, at 977,730 with 16,866 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa is in the sixth place with 618,286 cases and 13,628 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,581 deaths and 297,485 cases and Spain 28,996 deaths and 429,507 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 28,277 deaths, Iran 21,249, Colombia 18,467, Chile 11,072, Belgium 9,884, Germany 9,291 and Canada 9,148.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 295,053 cases and 6,283 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 306,794 cases and 4,174 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

