Global COVID-19 toll rises to 387,898, total number of cases goes past 6.573 million

Washington, June 5, 2020

The global coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll has risen to 387,898 even as the total number of cases across the world has crossed 6.573 million, according to the dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

The United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 107,685 deaths and 1.862 million cases so far, data posted by the CSSE on its website today showed.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 30,083 deaths, followed by 11,970 deaths in New Jersey, 7,152 in Massachusetts, 5,832 in Pennsylvania, 5,612 in Illinois and 5,570 in Michigan.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 39,987 with a total of 283,075 cases of infection so far -- the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is placed second in terms of the number of cases, at 584,016. The country has reported 32,548 deaths so far -- the fourth highest in the world.

Russia is now in third spot as far as number of cases go, at 440,538, with 5,376 deaths so far.

Italy has reported the third highest number of deaths at 33,689 with 234,013 cases in all so far, the sixth highest in the world.

India is now placed seventh in the world in terms of number of cases, which stood at 216,919 this morning. In terms of deaths, India is placed 12th in the world, at 6,075.

France has reported 29,024 deaths and 188,802 cases and Spain 27,133 deaths and 240,660 cases.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 9,548 deaths so far, Germany 8,635 and the Netherlands 6,009.

Among other countries, Mexico has reported 11,729 deaths, Iran 8,071 and Canada 7,674.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no new fatalities for the past several days.

