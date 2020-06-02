Global COVID-19 toll rises to 375,656, total number of cases cross 6.271 million

Washington, June 2, 2020

The global coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll has risen to 375,656 even as the total number of cases across the world has crossed 6,271 million, according to the dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

The United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 105,147 deaths and 1.811 million cases so far, data posted by the CSSE on its website today showed.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 29,917 deaths, followed by 11,723 deaths in New Jersey, 7,035 in Massachusetts, 5,567 in Pennsylvania, 5,516 in Michigan and 5,412 in Illionois.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 39,127 with a total of 277,736 cases of infection so far -- the fourth highest in the world.

Brazil is placed second in terms of the number of cases, at 526,447. The country has reported 29,937 deaths so far -- the fourth highest in the world.

Russia is now in third spot as far as number of cases go, at 414,328, with 4,849 deaths so far.

Italy has reported the third highest number of deaths at 33,475 with 233,197 cases in all so far, the sixth highest in the world.

India is now placed seventh in the world in terms of number of cases, which stood at 198,706 this morning. In terms of deaths, India is placed 13th in the world, at 5,598.

France has reported 28,836 deaths and 189,348 cases and Spain 27,127 deaths and 239,638 cases.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 9,486 deaths so far, Germany 8,555, the Netherlands 5,981 and Sweden 4,403.

Among other countries, Mexico has reported 10,167 deaths, Iran 7,878, Canada 7,404, Peru 4,634 and Turkey 4,563.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 83,022 cases and 4,634 deaths so far.

NNN