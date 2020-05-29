Global COVID-19 toll rises to 362,731, total number of cases cross 5.877 million

Washington, May 29, 2020

The global coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll has risen to 362,731 even as the total number of cases across the world has crossed 5.877 million, according to the dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

The United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 102,286 deaths and 1.735 million cases so far, data posted by the CSSE on its website today showed.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 29,591 deaths, followed by 11,531 deaths in New Jersey, 6,640 in Massachusetts and 5,464 in Michigan.

After the US, the United Kingdom has recorded the most number of deaths at 38,243 with a total of 272,606 cases of infection so far -- the fourth highest in the world.

With a spike in the number of cases in recent days, Brazil is now placed second in terms of the number of cases, at 438,238. The country has reported 26,754 deaths so far -- the sixth highest in the world.

Russia is now in third spot as far as number of cases go, at 387,623, with 4,374 deaths so far.

Italy has reported the third highest number of deaths at 33,228 with 232,248 cases in all so far, followed by France with 28,717 deaths and 186,923 cases and Spain with 27,121 deaths and 238,564 cases.

Among other European countries, Belgium has recorded 9,430 deaths so far, Germany 8,504, the Netherlands 5,959 and Sweden 4,350.

Among other countries, Mexico has reported 9,044 deaths, Iran 7,677, Canada 7,043 and Turkey 4,489.

India is now placed 10th in the world in terms of total cases of infection, which was 165,799 as of Friday morning, and 14th in terms of the number of deaths, which was 4,706.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 82,995 cases and 4,634 deaths so far.

