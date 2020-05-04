Global COVID-19 deaths reach 247,107, total cases top 3.5 million

New York, May 4, 2020

Global confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 3.5 million, reaching 3,502,126 as of 7 p.m. (2300 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the global pandemic.

A total of 247,107 people worldwide have died of the disease, according to the CSSE.

The United States, which remains the hardest-hit, reported 1,156,924 cases and 67,498 deaths. Spain and Italy followed with 217,466 cases and 210,717 cases, respectively. Other countries with over 150,000 cases included the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

IANS