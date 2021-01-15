Global COVID-19 deaths cross 2 million, total cases cross 93 million

Washington, January 15, 2021

The global COVID-19 death toll crossed the grim milestone of two million cases to reach 2,000,905 today while the total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world surged past 93 million to 93,518,182.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States remains the worst-hit country with 389,581 deaths, and a total of 23.362 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 40,435 deaths, followed by 32,351 deaths in Texas, 31,693 in California, 23,613 in Florida, 20,161 in New Jersey, 19,724 in Illinois, 18,904 in Pennsylvania, 14,511 in Michigan and 13,433 in Massachusetts.

India is in the second spot in terms of cases, with 10,527,683 cases as of this morning. It has reported 151,918 deaths so far – the third highest in the world.

Brazil is in third place after India, with a total of more than 8.324 million cases and 207,095 deaths as of today – the second highest after the US.

Mexico has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 137,916 with a total of 1,588,369 cases so far – the 13th highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 87,448 with a total of 3,325,620 cases so far – the fifth highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 81,325 with 2,352,423 cases in all so far, at the eighth place in the world.

France has the sixth highest number of cases with 2,909,926 cases and 69,452 deaths -- the seventh highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases, with 3,483,531 cases with 63,558 deaths, the ninth highest among all countries.

Spain has the ninth highest number of cases with 2,211,967 cases and 53,079 deaths -- the tenth highest in the world.

Among other countries, Iran has reported 56,621 deaths, Colombia 47,491, Germany 45,622, Argentina 45,125, Peru 38,564, South Africa 35,852, Poland 32,844, Indonesia 25,484, Turkey 23,664, Ukraine 21,479, Belgium 20,294, Canada 17,692, and Chile 17,369.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 514,338 cases and 10,863 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 526,485 cases and 7,862 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

