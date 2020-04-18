Global COVID-19 deaths cross 154,000; total number of cases surpasses 2.2 million

Washington, April 18, 2020

The global death toll due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) has touched 154,256 while the total number of cases across the world has touched 2.249 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) of the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic.

The United States is the worst-hit country with more than 706,779 million confirmed cases so far and 37,079 deaths, the CSSE data showed.

Within the US, New York state is the worst-hit with more than 229,000 cases of infection and more than 13,200 deaths, the figures showed.

Italy, with 22,745 deaths so far, is the second most-affected country, followed by Spain with 20,002 deaths, France with 18,681 deaths and the United Kingdom with 109,769 deaths so far.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December, has reported 82,719 cases so far and 4,632 deaths.

