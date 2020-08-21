Global COVID-19 death toll touches 794,721, total cases cross 22.734 million

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has climbed to 22,734,522 while the global death toll has increased to 794,721 today.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 174,442 deaths and a total of more than 5.584 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 32,861 deaths, followed by 15,932 deaths in New Jersey, 11,837 in California, 11,174 in Texas, 10,168 in Florida, 8,888 in Massachusetts, 8,044 in Illinois, 7,520 in Pennsylvania and 6,634 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 3.501 million cases and 112,304 deaths so far.

India is in the third spot in terms of the total number of cases, which stood at 2,905,825 as of this morning. India is in the fourth place as far as the number of deaths is concerned, which stood at 54,849 today.

Mexico has reported the third highest number of deaths at 59,106 with a total of 543,806 cases so far -- the seventh highest in the world.

The United Kingdom has reported the fifth highest number of deaths at 41,491, with a total of 325,239 cases so far -- the 12th highest in the world.

Italy is in sixth place in terms of the number of deaths at 35,427 with 257,065 cases in all so far, the 18th highest in the world.

Russia is in the fourth place in terms of the number of cases so far, at 944,671 with 16,148 deaths, the 12th highest among all countries.

South Africa has seen a surge of cases in recent days and it now stands in fifth place with 599,940 cases and 12,618 deaths -- the 13th highest in the world.

France has recorded 30,508 deaths and 267,319 cases and Spain 28,813 deaths and 377,906 cases.

Among other countries, Peru has reported 26,834 deaths, Iran 20,376, Colombia 16,183, Chile 10,671, Belgium 9,976, Germany 9,266 and Canada 9,100.

In South Asia, Pakistan has reported 291,588 cases and 6,219 deaths so far while Bangladesh has reported 290,360 cases and 3,861 deaths.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread around the world, has reported 4,634 deaths so far on the mainland, with no new deaths reported in the past several weeks.

