Global COVID-19 death toll touches 482,752, total cases cross 9.43 million

Washington, June 25, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has gone past 9.43 million while the global death toll has increased to 482,752.

A dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 121,979 deaths and a total of more than 2.381 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 31,257 deaths, followed by 13,076 deaths in New Jersey, 7,937 in Massachusetts, 6,770 in Illinois, 6,518 in Pennsylvania, and 6,114 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 1.188 million cases and 53,830 deaths so far.

Russia is in third place as far as the number of cases is concerned at 606,043 with 8,503 deaths, the 14th highest in the world.

India continues to be in fourth place with a total of 473,105 cases as of this morning. In terms of deaths reported, it is placed eighth with 14,894 fatalities so far.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 43,165, with a total of 308,337 cases so far -- the fifth highest in the world.

Italy has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 34,644 with 239,410 cases in all so far, the ninth highest in the world.

France has reported 29,734 deaths and 197,885 cases and Spain 28,327 deaths and 247,086 cases.

Among other countries, Mexico has recorded 24,324 deaths, Iran 9,996, Belgium 9,722, Germany 8,928, Peru 8,586 and Canada 8,544.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no new fatalities for the past several days.

