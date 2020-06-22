Global COVID-19 death toll touches 468,346, total cases go past 8.953 million

Washington, June 22, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has gone past 8.953million while the global death toll has increased to 468,346.

The dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 119,975 deaths and a total of more than 2.28 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 31,125 deaths, followed by 12,939 deaths in New Jersey, 7,857 in Massachusetts, 6,647 in Illinois, 6,423 in Pennsylvania, and 6,090 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of more than 1.083 million cases and 50,591 deaths so far.

Russia is in third place as far as the number of cases is concerned at 583,879 with 8,101 deaths, the 13th highest in the world.

India continues to be in fourth place with a total of 425,282 cases as of this morning. In terms of deaths reported, it is placed eighth with 13,699 fatalities so far.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 42,717, with a total of 305,803 cases so far -- the fifth highest in the world.

Italy has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 34,634 with 238,499 cases in all so far, the ninth highest in the world.

France has reported 29,643 deaths and 197,008 cases and Spain 28,323 deaths and 246,272 cases.

Among other countries, Mexico has recorded 21,825 deaths, Belgium 9,696, Iran 9,623, Germany 8,895, and Canada 8,482.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no new fatalities for the past several days.

