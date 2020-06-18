Global COVID-19 death toll touches 448,959, total cases go past 8.349 million

Washington, June 18, 2020

The total number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has gone past 8.349 million while the global death toll has increased to 448,959.

The dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at the Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the pandemic, showed that the United States continued to be the worst-hit country with 117,717 deaths and a total of 2.163 million cases so far.

Within the US, New York state accounted for 30,939 deaths, followed by 12,835 deaths in New Jersey, 7,733 in Massachusetts, 6,485 in Illinois, 6,319 in Pennsylvania, and 6,036 in Michigan.

Brazil is in second place after the US, with a total of 955,377 cases and 46,510 deaths so far.

Russia is in third place as far as the number of cases is concerned at 552,549 with 7,468deaths, the 13th highest in the world.

India is now in fourth place with a total of 366,946 cases as of this morning. In terms of deaths reported, it is placed eighth with 12,237 fatalities so far.

The United Kingdom has reported the third highest number of deaths at 42,238, with a total of 300,717 cases so far -- the fifth highest in the world.

Italy has reported the fourth highest number of deaths at 34,448 with 237,828 cases in all so far, the eighth highest in the world.

France has reported 29,578 deaths and 194,805 cases and Spain 27,136 deaths and 244,683 cases.

Among other countries, Mexico has recorded 19,080 deaths, Belgium 9,675, Iran 9,185, Germany 8,851, and Canada 8,312.

China, where the pandemic first broke out in December before it spread to more than 200 countries, territories and areas around the world, has reported a total of 4,634 deaths so far, with no new fatalities for the past several days.

